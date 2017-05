Hundreds of people attending the Smokin' Chutes Bullriding Challenge last night in Bloomfield, Nebraska.



The rode was help indoors at the Harm and Tulley's Event Center.



It featured 30 riders from South Dakota, Iowa and all across Nebraska.



It's one of the biggest crowds organizers say they have ever seen.



A danced followed the rodeo with all the proceeds helping the Bloomfield/Lindy Volunteer Fire Department buy new equipment.



