Sioux City native was up for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year for the movie "Moana".

It was directed by Ron Clements.

The film "Zootopia" picked up the Academy Award on Sunday night.

Clements had previously been nominated for the films, "The Princess and the Frog" and "Treasure Planet".

He also directed the Disney hit "The Little Mermaid".

Clements is a Heelan High School graduate who credits seeing Pinocchio at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City as a child to spark his interest in animation.