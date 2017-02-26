Jury seated in retrial of Sioux City man accused of killing his niece's boyfriend

(KTIV) -
A jury was seated in Council Bluffs in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.
According to a Pottawattamie County clerk, the jury was seated just before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Opening statements will begin at 8:30 on Thursday morning.
Jury selection is underway in Council Bluffs in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.
Forty-eight-year-old Elias Wanatee's first trial for first-degree murder ended with a hung jury in Woodbury County Court.
Wanatee is charged with murdering 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City last February.
His re-trial is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee's request for a change of venue, citing publicity.
His attorney has suggested that Wanatee acted in self-defense.
