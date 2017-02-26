Jury seated in retrial of Sioux City man accused of killing his - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury seated in retrial of Sioux City man accused of killing his niece's boyfriend

Posted:
(KTIV) -

Update:

A jury was seated in Council Bluffs in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.

According to a Pottawattamie County clerk, the jury was seated just before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. 

Opening statements will begin at 8:30 on Thursday morning. 

Previous story:

Jury selection is underway in Council Bluffs in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.

Forty-eight-year-old Elias Wanatee's first trial for first-degree murder ended with a hung jury in Woodbury County Court.
    
Wanatee is charged with murdering 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City last February.
    
His re-trial is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee's request for a change of venue, citing publicity.
    
His attorney has suggested that Wanatee acted in self-defense.

Previous story: Jury selection is expected Monday in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of killing his niece's boyfriend

The trial of Elias Wanatee was moved to Pottawattamie County.

In December, Wanatee's first trial ended with a hung jury.

Vernon Mace was stabbed to death on Sioux City's westside in February of 2015. 

Wanatee's lawyer asked for a change of venue based on news coverage and the difficulty of finding jurors who knew nothing of a previous murder trial involving Wanatee.

