South Dakota wins first-ever Summit League championship

The South Dakota men made school history on Saturday.



With a win over IUPUI, and a loss by North Dakota State, the Coyotes clinched the outright Summit League regular season championship for the first time.



South Dakota was picked to finish 7th in the preseason Summit League poll, but they far out-did themselves, finishing 12-4 in league play.



USD now turns its attention to the Summit League Tournament. If the Coyotes win it, they'll nab their first NCAA Tournament appearance.



But, should the Coyotes fail to win the Summit tourney, they're still at least guaranteed a bid to the NIT as regular season conference champions.

"Anybody can win a three day tournament," said South Dakota head coach Craig Smith. "You just get on a hot streak. But when you look at the duration of a conference season, you go through a lot of ups and downs. Emotionally, physically, health concerns, guys getting sick, and you have to have a true team in terms of chemistry, and depth, to be able to come out on top."

South Dakota will take the top seed into next weekend's Summit League tournament, which begins on Saturday as the Coyotes face 8th-seeded Western Illinois.



South Dakota State will take on Denver next Sunday. If both win, the Coyotes and Jackrabbits will meet in the semifinals.