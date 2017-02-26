Eagle lays third egg in Decorah, IA eagle nest - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Eagle lays third egg in Decorah, IA eagle nest

Posted:
DECORAH, IA (KTIV) -

To see the Decorah Eagles live click here: http://www.decoraheaglecamalerts.com

For more information on the eagles click here: https://www.raptorresource.org

There are now three eggs in the north nest near Decorah, Iowa.

Mrs. North laid the third egg Saturday night just after 5 p.m.
    
This weekend's wintry weather didn't seem to bother the eagles nest.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.