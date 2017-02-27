Woman dies after her SUV hit a cattle truck near Valley, Nebrask - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies after her SUV hit a cattle truck near Valley, Nebraska

Valley, NE (AP) -

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed after her sport utility vehicle collided with a semitrailer hauling cattle near Valley in Douglas County.
   
The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities say the SUV was headed toward Fremont when it crossed the median and collided with the truck.
   
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office identified her as 19-year-old Tyler Cherrington, who lived in Ralston. The truck driver wasn't injured. He's been identified as 59-year-old Kreg Mitteis, of Orchard.
   
Authorities say none of the cattle was killed. They were loaded into another truck to continue their journey.
 

