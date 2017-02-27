Pleasant start to the workweek in store

After closing out the weekend on pleasant note, the workweek looks to begin in similar fashion as high pressure keeps its grasp over Siouxland. Partly cloudy skies will prevail as S/SE flow keeps us above average for this time of the year. Highs will be topping out in the mid 40s this afternoon with SE winds sustained at about 5-15 mph. We could see some patchy fog this morning as that warm air rides up over the snow packed ground. Clouds will be building in tonight out ahead of a weak system that will be swinging through tomorrow. Widespread, and likely dense fog will be seen tonight along with spotty drizzle. Some drizzle, especially north could freeze on contact so that will be something to monitor over the next 24 hours. Lows will be falling towards freezing tonight so freezing drizzle will be a possibility.

Temperatures quickly rebound back into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon with a little clearing possible late in the day. High pressure regains control and hold strong right through the rest of the week with temps staying near average into our Thursday with highs near 40°. Some spotty flurries are could be seen Thursday as a disturbance scoots by to our north. Friday kick starts a warming trend with mid 40s expected yet again along with breezy conditions. The real warmth arrives for the weekend though with highs in the 60s anticipated for both days under lots of sunshine.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer