Dozens injured in Mardi Gras crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dozens injured in Mardi Gras crash

Posted:
Police say driver's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he struck several vehicles and plowed into a Mardis Gras parade Saturday night. Police say driver's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he struck several vehicles and plowed into a Mardis Gras parade Saturday night.
(NBC News) -

New Orleans police say the man who plowed his truck into a group celebrating Mardi Gras on a New Orleans street Saturday night was drunk at the time of the crash.

The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, was arrested with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit. 

The crash injured more than two dozen people, with 21 transported to area hospitals.  Miraculously, no one was killed. 

Witnesses say Rizzuto struck several other vehicles, then veered into the crowd before crashing his truck.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2lY2OQZ

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.