Change of venue denied for former Spencer, IA pastor charged with Sexual Exploitation

A judge is rejecting a request for a change of venue in the trial of former Spencer, Iowa pastor Kevin Grimes. Grimes faces numerous counts of Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor during his time at the Spencer Dream Center.

That was a residential discipleship program that he founded in 2010. Court documents allege from 2011 to 2016, Grimes engaged in a pattern of conduct to engage in sexual conduct with four emotionally dependent clients.

Grimes is also accused of engaging in sex acts with one victim on two separate occasions.

Grimes had asked to have his trial moved, citing media coverage of his case. But a Clay County District Court judge turned down the request, saying Grimes did not demonstrate that he cannot get a fair trial in Spencer.

