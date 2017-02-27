Could we feel more Spring-Like warmth soon? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Could we feel more Spring-Like warmth soon?

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Spring-Like temps to start the weekend Spring-Like temps to start the weekend
(KTIV) -

After a week full or record breaking warmth to record snowfall, this week looks to have some ups and downs too. A cold front will be moving through to start the week but another ridge of high pressure looks to move in to close it out. Temperatures will be staying at or above average through the week but significantly climb up later on this weekend. Temperatures will be a good 20° above average yet again with highs topping out in the 60s. March looks to be above average here in Siouxland in terms of our temperatures and it looks like our first few days will be starting up that trend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.