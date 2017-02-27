Could we feel more Spring-Like warmth soon?

After a week full or record breaking warmth to record snowfall, this week looks to have some ups and downs too. A cold front will be moving through to start the week but another ridge of high pressure looks to move in to close it out. Temperatures will be staying at or above average through the week but significantly climb up later on this weekend. Temperatures will be a good 20° above average yet again with highs topping out in the 60s. March looks to be above average here in Siouxland in terms of our temperatures and it looks like our first few days will be starting up that trend.