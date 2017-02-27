Kingsley-Pierson girls win state tournament opener

Kingsley-Pierson overcame a slow start and a record scoring performance to win at the state tournament for the first time. Junior center Addison Hirschman put up a double-double and Kingsley-Pierson beat Marquette Catholic of Bellevue 65-61 in a first-round Class 1A game.

Marquette's Marissa Schroeder scored 38 points, the most ever in a 1A game since the tournament went to five classes, but it wasn't quite enough.

Hirschman, a 6-foot-2 junior who has committed to South Dakota State, scored 22 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, handed out seven assists and blocked four shots in a solid all-around effort. Teammate Bri Jensen added 18 points and seven rebounds to help send the seventh-ranked Panthers into a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Thursday against top-ranked and defending state champion Springville.

Kingsley-Pierson had been 0-3 at state and immediately fell into a big hole, falling behind 10-0. But Hirschman began finding the range on mid-range jumpers and the Panthers clawed back. They never trailed after taking a 24-22 lead midway through the second quarter and got the breathing room they needed with a brief burst in the final four minutes.

"It was a taste, they got a taste of state and that's what fueled our off-season, that fueled our intensity in practice and that's what drove them to reach our goal again, and strive to get down there," said K-P head coach Nicole Goodwin. "We accomplished that, and then our next goal is round one. Now we're in the semis, and we set a new goal then."

"We've worked so hard for this, and we're so excited," said Hirschman. "We had a different mindset this year, coming down. We won, so I think our mindset worked."

Kingsley-Pierson led 54-52 when Jensen's 3-point shot from the left corner kissed off the glass and dropped through. A couple of free throws pushed the lead to 59-52 and Jensen helped the Panthers wrap it up by sinking six of eight from the line in the finale 1:06.

Kingsley-Pierson moves on with a 24-1 record.