Cookies Bar "B" "Q" Sauce celebrates 40 years

A Siouxland company celebrating a big milestone.

Cookies Bar "B" "Q" sauce is 40-years-old.

Owner Speed Herrig from Wall Lake took over sales for the company in 1977 and bought Cookies in the early 80s.

Speed goes all over the country with his Rib Wagon serving barbecue to customers across the region helping raise money for many charities.

Congratulations to Speed he's as saucy as his sauce!

News Release and photos from Cookies Food Products:

Even as a young boy, Speed Herrig had a strong interest in spending time in the kitchen and studying recipes, and this same passion continues to be behind everything that Cookies Food Products produces.

Speed & Judy Herrig purchased Cookies in the early 1980s and together with their families have built Cookies into one of the largest regional sauce manufacturers in the country.

Speed took over sales for Cookies in 1977 and spent a significant amount of time attending trade shows and barbecue competitions to give the company exposure to consumers around the country.

Speed, Judy and a loyal crew put thousands of miles on the Rib Wagon every year serving barbecue to customers across the region, often raising money for various charitable causes.



Speed has filmed countless cooking segments in the famous Cookies kitchen to share recipes and cooking tips with customers via media partners and the company's social media channels.



Cookies Original Bar "B" "Q" Sauce is the sauce that started it all for the company and it remains their best selling product today.

For more on Cookies Foods Products click here: http://www.cookiesbbq.com/