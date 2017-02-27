Wayne State women close season with loss in NSIC semifinals

Sioux Falls outscored Wayne State College 21-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away late for a 58-49 win over the Wildcats in the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals played Monday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon. The Wildcats end the season at 23-7 while the Cougars advance to the NSIC Tournament championship game Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a 22-7 mark.

WSC ended the first stanza with a 14-13 lead as Paige Ballinger made 4 of 6 shots for nine first quarter points while the rest of the team was 2 of 11 shooting in the quarter. Wayne State led 26-23 at intermission.

The ‘Cats built a pair of five-point leads in the second half and finished the third quarter with a 40-37 lead. The fourth quarter was dominated by the Cougars as USF made 7 of 13 shots from the field while WSC went cold making just 4 of 16 as Sioux Falls put an end to Wayne State’s season.

Wayne State made just 18 of 57 shots in the game for 31.6 percent. The ‘Cats were 2 of 12 behind the arc and 11 for 14 at the charity stripe. Ballinger led WSC in scoring with 20 points while Anna Martensen ender her Wildcat career with a 15 point performance.

Wayne State had three seniors on this year’s team – Anna Martensen, Haley Moore and Katie Hoskins.