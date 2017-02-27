Wayne State women close season with loss in NSIC semifinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wayne State women close season with loss in NSIC semifinals

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Anna Martensen had 15 points in Wayne State's loss to Sioux Falls on Monday. Anna Martensen had 15 points in Wayne State's loss to Sioux Falls on Monday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

Sioux Falls outscored Wayne State College 21-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away late for a 58-49 win over the Wildcats in the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals played Monday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.  The Wildcats end the season at 23-7 while the Cougars advance to the NSIC Tournament championship game Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a 22-7 mark.

WSC ended the first stanza with a 14-13 lead as Paige Ballinger made 4 of 6 shots for nine first quarter points while the rest of the team was 2 of 11 shooting in the quarter. Wayne State led 26-23 at intermission.

The ‘Cats built a pair of five-point leads in the second half and finished the third quarter with a 40-37 lead. The fourth quarter was dominated by the Cougars as USF made 7 of 13 shots from the field while WSC went cold making just 4 of 16 as Sioux Falls put an end to Wayne State’s season.

Wayne State made just 18 of 57 shots in the game for 31.6 percent.  The ‘Cats were 2 of 12 behind the arc and 11 for 14 at the charity stripe. Ballinger led WSC in scoring with 20 points while Anna Martensen ender her Wildcat career with a 15 point performance.

Wayne State had three seniors on this year’s team – Anna Martensen, Haley Moore and Katie Hoskins.

