Man in custody after pursuit from Elk Point to North Sioux City

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

A man is behind bars Monday after a pursuit with authorities in southeast South Dakota.

The Union County Sheriff says he believes the suspect had drugs and cash inside the vehicle.

The pursuit started around one p.m. when the suspect took off during a traffic stop near Elk Point.

The Sheriff's Office spotted the maroon Mercury Sable after receiving a call of a reckless driver on Interstate 29.

Once the pursuit began, the North Sioux City and Jefferson Police Departments also joined the case.

The pursuit ended in a field near McCook Lake.

"He took off on foot after the vehicle became stuck, ran along, down along the river here, or along the lake and then headed south along the lake and Chief Headid was able to subdue him and take him into custody," said Dan Limoges, Union County Sheriff.

Officials say the suspect is believed to be in his early 20's.

They say the car was not registered in his name but it has not been reported stolen. 

Right now, authorities say they are trying to positively identify the suspect.

The Union County Sheriff says there will most likely be a felony drug charge and multiple traffic violations.

