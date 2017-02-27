Sioux City City Council seat challenger withdraws

A candidate for the Sioux City City Council seat withdraws after challenging the appointment for the open council seat.

Maria Rundquist, is one of 14 people who applied for the position.

After Alex Watters was appointed last week, Rundquist began gathering signatures to challenge for a special election.

"This is not sour grapes, this is democracy," said Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City. "The city council is an elected body, not an appointed position. The city body should call for first a special election."

Monday, Rundquist said she has withdrawn from challenging the decision.

She says it's because she has been receiving unpleasant emails, comments and calls for gathering signatures.

Rundquist says she will not be running in the November election.