Denison, Iowa man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

A Denison, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide after being accused of crashing his car into a river, causing a week-long search for a teenage girl.

25-year-old Ramon Hernandez also pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges and providing alcohol to minors.

Hernandez is accused of driving through a farm field before the car plunged into the Boyer river in late January.

The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found one week after the crash.

Rescue crews from across the region including Sioux City spent days looking for Acosta.

Three others survived the crash.