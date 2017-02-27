School officials continue effort to return students to flooded school

A water main broke under the Sergeant Bluff Middle School boiler room last Monday night.



"Looked like some bolts had kind of broken off or rusted off then it just kind of opened up a little bit from the valve point." said Bill McKelvey, Middle School Principal.



This sent water rushing into the school's classrooms with up to eight inches of standing water left in the library.



Since then officials have been working feverishly to get students back into the building.



Though a lot has been accomplished, more needs to be done.



"They're still trying to get our boilers up and running because we did have some issues there." said McKelvey.



One week later they turned the water back on.



They must make sure it's safe for students to drink.



"Minus not having the water up running and the samples back yet and as far as the boilers and the heating capacity, all of our rooms are technically ready to go." said McKelvey.



While school officials work to address the technical issues, students learn their lessons in classrooms located in other buildings.



"I think just that mental shift of going to the rec center to go to school has been a little bit of a change but I am really impressed with the way they've adapted." said Jennifer Drees, 7th Grade Language Arts teacher.



McKelvey is thankful that things are working out for now but looks forward to the day his students can return to their normal location.



"We've been very fortunate. This wouldn't have even been possible without the willingness and the flexibility of not just my staff of course here at the middle school but at all the other buildings as well." said McKelvey. "We've got a good group of people in here, professionals from the outside that are helping us get back to normal and I think we'll be better than ever when we get back in here."



School officials are hoping to have classes moved back into the middle school on Friday.