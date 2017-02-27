Fog and drizzle to develop in Siouxland

After three straight days of not reaching the 40s in Sioux City, we made a very mild return to them today with lots of melting taking place.

With southerly winds continuing tonight a lot of low level moisture will be moving in meaning areas of fog are going to develop and some of it could be locally dense.

Most of our temperatures in the KTIV viewing area will stay above 32 degrees but we'll still have to watch for just a bit of patchy freezing drizzle if anyone goes down below 32 degrees.

We'll continue to see fog into the morning hours on Tuesday with maybe a bit of drizzle.

By Tuesday night, we can't rule out a few flakes of snow or a bit of freezing drizzle as temperatures will be cooler as we head into the mid 20s.

Any precipitation is expected to stay very light.

We'll try to get some peeks of sun in here for Wednesday with maybe a few flurries to the north of Sioux City on Thursday with just a little dip in temperatures midweek.

By Friday, and into the weekend, warmer temperatures move back in as we have a chance of hitting 60 degrees over the weekend.