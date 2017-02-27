New Sioux City Councilmember sworn in

Sioux City's newest council member was sworn in Monday night.

Alex Watters was sworn in to serve on the Sioux City City council.

Watters fills the vacant seat left by Keith Radig, who now serves on the Woodbury County board of supervisors.

City council held over a month-long application process. Over a dozen candidates applied for the seats.

Watters was one of many applicants to interview with the council before being selected.

"I think Alex has a lot of good things going for him," said Mayor Pro-Temp, Dan Moore. "He's very engaged in the community. He has a pulse on the community from a younger-age standpoint, he's very well-connected."

When he was a freshman at Morningside College, Watters was involved in a diving accident at the Iowa Great Lakes in Okoboji.

The injury left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Watters says this appointment is his way of giving back to the Sioux City community that supported him.

"One of the reasons that I moved back to Sioux City and have dedicated a lot of my life to these boards and commissions is because of the people here," said newly-appointed councilmember, Alex Watters. "That's why I sought this position, was because they've supported me in an incredible way and I could see no better way than me trying to give back to them by really standing up and working for them at this appointment."

Watters will serve on the council through the end of the year.