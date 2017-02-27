Massachusetts witness says tornado touched down with a vengeance

A small town in Massachusetts is picking up the pieces after getting hit by a tornado Saturday night.

The twister ripped apart a barn and several homes in Conway.

Christina Hager talked to some survivors.

Jeanne Thomas, Tornado Survivor: "The worst to me was just this bedroom and then the collapse of the ceiling."

Jeanne Thomas was having a dinner party in the other side if the house.

Jeanne Thomas, Tornado Survivor: "The lights went off and then on and they wavered and then we heard this boom. My brother-in-law Roy Kimmel was thrown into the bathroom by the wind. It was strong."

She opened the door to one of these rooms, and the wall was gone.

Part of the home's green tin roof wrapped around a tree up Whately Road, blending in with debris and tree limbs strewn about the five-mile path the tornado tore.

Conway's police chief calls it a miracle that not one person was injured.

Chief Kenneth D. Ouimette, Conway Police: "Miraculous! Really is miraculous, I mean behind up here on the hill, it's not visible, there is a swath of trees that is just leveled. Right behind those trees are three residences and the winds didn't bother those houses at all."

Lieutenant governor Karyn Polito visiting to see what the state can do to help.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, (R) Massachusetts: "Being a small town with a five million dollar budget, less than 2,000 people, they obviously limited resources."

John Maggs lost the barn where he restored furniture.

John Maggs. Homeowner: "You can see the remnants of a few 17-century pieces in there, those are destroyed."

But as he picks up the pieces of his livelihood, he cant help but appreciate that he's alive to do it.

Forecasters say the twister hit the area with the winds of up to 110-miles-an-hour.