Siouxland business receives small business award

An assisted living facility in Lawton received an honor from the Small Business Development Center of Iowa.

Char-Mac Assisted Living was awarded the Iowa Small Business of the Month Award.

With 39 employees, Char-Mac Assisted Living is Lawton's largest employer.

Char-Mac is currently undergoing a $3.7 million expansion which will add an additional 20 new employees.

News release from he Small Business Development Center of Iowa:

NORTHWEST IOWA BUSINESS CHOSEN FOR STATEWIDE SBDC AWARD

Char-Mac Assisted Living chosen for Small Business of the Month Award

AMES, Iowa – America’s SBDC Iowa (SBDC) is pleased to announce that Jeanine Chartier, owner of Char-Mac Assisted Living, Lawton, is the winner of the SBDC’s statewide Business of the Month Award.

Todd Rausch, regional director of the Western Iowa Tech Community College SBDC, Sioux City, says, “Jeanine Chartier is a rare combination of compassion, skill and tenacity, plus she’s a fierce advocate for the elderly. Jeanine is a savvy, caring entrepreneur who has helped improve the quality of life in three Northwest Iowa communities while taking time to mentor others.”

Char-Mac Assisted Living has three assisted living facilities for the elderly located in Lawton, Holstein, and Manning, Iowa. Along with providing quality living facilities and caring assistance for many elderly Iowans, the company employs over 100 people, making it one of the top employers in each of these three Iowa towns.

For more information on this special business visit www.char-mac.com or www.facebook.com/CharMacAssistedLiving.

The SBDC Business of the Month Award will be presented to Jeanine by SBDC Regional Director Todd Rausch, who nominated her for the award.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling and practical, affordable training workshops.

For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call (515) 294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org, https://www.facebook.com/AmericasSBDCIowa, or https://twitter.com/IowaSBDC.