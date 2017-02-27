25th annual show choir invitational this weekend at Sioux City's - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

25th annual show choir invitational this weekend at Sioux City's East High School

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Siouxland will be filled with music and dancing this weekend at East High School 's 25th annual 'Sing All About' show choir invitational .

The competition will begin bright at early this Saturday at 8 in the morning. 

Twenty choirs from the tri-state area will be competing, with the top six choirs selected by to perform in the finals that night.

A concert choir competition and solo contest will also be part of the day's schedule.

 And KTIV's own Al Joens will be emceeing in the afternoon of the invitational. 

