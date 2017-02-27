25th annual show choir invitational this weekend at Sioux City's East High School

Siouxland will be filled with music and dancing this weekend at East High School 's 25th annual 'Sing All About' show choir invitational .

The competition will begin bright at early this Saturday at 8 in the morning.

Twenty choirs from the tri-state area will be competing, with the top six choirs selected by to perform in the finals that night.

A concert choir competition and solo contest will also be part of the day's schedule.

And KTIV's own Al Joens will be emceeing in the afternoon of the invitational.