Sioux City Public Works still investigating sink hole

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Public Works is still investigating a sinkhole that opened up on 30th and Pierce on Friday. 

Public Works says the sinkhole is a priority for them. 

A city snow plow was picking up snow on Friday when it fell into the sinkhole. 

Several sinkholes have popped up in the same area. 
    
 

