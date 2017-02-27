Proposal to sell beer at Woodbury County Fair falls flat

The proposal to add the sale of beer to grandstand events at this year's Woodbury County Fair fell flat, Monday.

The county fair board met, Monday, to further discuss the idea before making a decision.

However, after long consideration, the proposal failed to pass, only receiving about one-third of the vote from the board.

Fair manager, Randy Hayworth, says that personal alcohol is already being consumed at the fairgrounds during the event, but the idea of beer being sold by event staff didn't seem to go over well with county residents.

"We aren't trying to spoil anybody's party or ruin anybody's day, but we realize that there is a large amount of the population that realizes that it enhances the event for them, and for some people it doesn't," said Hayworth.

"We tried to take that into consideration and I think that the board spoke loudly about what they heard from the people of Woodbury county."

One motion that did carry forward --the price of an adult ticket at this year's fair will increase from $4 to $5, while season passes will increase from $10 to $12.

This year's fair is scheduled for August 2-6.