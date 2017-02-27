Sioux City City Council passes resolution to state collective bargaining law

"No matter what the collective bargaining statutes read, we are going to visit, we're going to negotiate with you in good faith," said Mayor Pro-Temp Dan Moore.

Sioux City City Council members unanimously passed a resolution in response to the new state collective bargaining bill.

Governor Terry Branstad signed the legislation that strips away many public workers' right to negotiate benefits and wages.

The resolution will give local public employees their voices back.

"It's important that we stand behind our brothers and sisters that are working in the public sector and let them know that we have their back," said Sioux City Councilmember Alex Watters.

"We will always have a voice at the table when it comes to benefits and wages," said Sioux City Public Transit Dispatcher Rick Scott.

The resolution ensures city employees they'll have a seat at the table when discussing benefits, workplace conditions, wages, and the handling of work grievances.

It's in stark contrast to the state legislative bill, which gives complete authority to state employers in deciding things like workers' health insurances, work conditions, and additional pay.

"We want them to know that the mayor and the city council are behind them," said Moore. "We will continue to negotiate with them in good faith, we will have contracts, and we will have open discussions negotiating going forwards."

Public transit dispatcher Rick Scott wanted to voice his concerns with the state legislation before it passed, so he took a trip to the state capital in Des Moines.

But he says, state lawmakers wasted hours of his time.

"To come back here and to see our city councilmembers and our mayor and our city manager actually willing to listen to us...it meant a lot to me," said Scott.

The final statute in the resolution says, once it's passed, the city legislation will be delivered to the governor and state legislators to make a point.

In response, local public workers have a message of their own for the city council.

"We have your back also, thank you for having our back," said Scott.