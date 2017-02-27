Western Christian wins 2A opener; Lo-Ma falls to Regina

No matter who's on the floor, Western Christian always seems to thrive at state tournament time. The Wolfpack had to work to get their latest victory, however, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat North Linn 58-48.

Western got another big game from 6-foot-2 junior Ashtyn Veerbeek, who went 14-for-18 on free throws in scoring 25 points and pulled down 19 rebounds. Erika Feenstra added 18 points for Western on 7-for-11 shooting and Jessi DeJager scored 10.

Guard Karsyn Winterfeld had only one basket for the fourth-ranked Wolfpack, but it was a big one. She hit a 3-pointer with just over three minutes to play to give Western a 50-44 lead, starting a game-ending 11-4 run that wrapped up the Wolfpack's 23rd victory in 25 outings.

In a back-and-forth game that would have been worthy of a state final, North Linn edged ahead 40-37 late in the third quarter. But Western Christian opened the final quarter with a bucket from Verbeek inside and a 3-pointer from Erica Bousema. That put the Wolfpack up 42-40 and they never trailed again.

"The defense was the key," said Feenstra. "Once we get defensive stops, then that converts into offense, and that was our main goal, and that continued throughout the rest of the game."

"That was a really good high school girls basketball game," said head coach Justin Negen. "Punch for punch, back and forth, and I'm just so proud of our girls' effort. Really fun to even see them down at the end of that third quarter there, to come through at the end and get the victory."

Western Christian will play top-ranked Iowa City Regina in a semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Western finished second in last year's state tournament after winning titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

**********

Even when its leading scorer isn't putting up big numbers, Iowa City Regina still has enough talent to handle whatever comes its way. The top-ranked and unbeaten Regals got double-figure scoring from three players and pulled away late for a 67-54 victory over Logan-Magnolia in the opening game of the Class 2A tournament.

Regina shot 61.5 percent, which offset Logan-Magnolia's 25-15 rebounding advantage. The Regals also came up with 11 steals, four by Crompton.

Logan-Magnolia reached the state tournament for the first team and finishes with a 21-4 record. The Panthers did it with a starting lineup of four juniors and a freshman, so they'll have everyone back next season.

Kylan Straight led Logan-Magnolia with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kenzie Cunard added 13 points for the Panthers, who stayed within striking distance until that late Regina run.