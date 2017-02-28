AG NEWS: Capacity in Iowa to produce biodiesel risen to nearly 400 million gallons yearly

The Iowa Biodiesel Board has announced the state's capacity to produce the product has risen nearly 20 percent to almost 400 million gallons a year.



The boost is a result of recently completed and current expansion projects underway,



Another boost comes from the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, which has resulted in 261 biodiesel retail pumps and 55 terminal locations since 2006.



Recently AGP in Sergeant Bluff has expanded from 30 million gallons per year compared to 60.



According to a study by A-B-F Economics, biodiesel activity generated about 3,800 full-time equivalent jobs.