Micellar water: the key to healthy skin?

Micellar water is popping up everywhere.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham of Houston's Advanced Dermatology says it's an old secret for a phenomenal face.

It was developed in France due to their hard water and their need and want for beautiful, smooth skin. So, what they wanted was a softer, gentler cleanser," Ingraham says.

Ingraham say micelles are molecules that pull away debris and you don't feel a thing.

"The little balls of oil actually open up and the little tails which are attracted to dirt and makeup and debris, stick out of the pad (of course this is microscopic) and then when you wipe it across your face they bind to all the dirt and debris and makeup on your skin and they also keep it moist because they're not overly scrubbing, there's not a lot of detergent that's irritating the skin and you can see it right away when you wipe it across a makeup area," she explains.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mmZdNp