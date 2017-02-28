South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate new rules for flying dr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate new rules for flying drones on Tuesday

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Drones couldn't soar over jails without permission and their owners would be on the hook for damage caused by a crash under new rules South Dakota lawmakers are set to take up.

The House Transportation Committee on Tuesday is set to weigh the bill, which has passed through the Senate.

Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch, the sponsor, says it offers a better outline of what people can and can't do with drones.

It would make it a misdemeanor to fly them without permission over correctional facilities such as jails and prisons and military facilities.

Under the plan, it would be a felony to use a drone to deliver drugs or contraband to a correctional facility and to have a drone capable of firing a bullet or being used as a weapon.
 

