GIRAFFE WATCH: April the giraffe awaits delivery of a calf at Animal Adventure Park in New York

April the giraffe awaits delivery of a calf at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, outside Binghamton, NY.

Millions of people around the world keeping a close eye on April the giraffe and waiting for her to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

"Continued movement of baby inside, and big baby kicks, are noticeably obvious. Through the evening April had to find her right positioning to feel comfortable to lay down, which is evidence of continued growth and position change of the calf. Do not be concerned, it is natural and worked out by mom on her own," according to a Facebook post from Animal Adventure Monday.

Giraffe calves are usually about six feet tall and 150 pounds.

Watch the live feed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnQCgFa9lCBL-KXZMOoO9Q/live

April is a 15-year-old giraffe. According to Animal Adventure, this will be her fourth time giving birth. Five-year-old Oliver is the father. He is the only other giraffe at the park.

Park employees say giraffes are pregnant for approximately 15 months.

"When the calf is ready to come out, it'll actually do what's similar to a swan dive and will fall six feet from mom to the floor," Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch told 12 News.

Animal Adventure says the baby giraffe will stay with April for six to 10 months before it is re-homed.