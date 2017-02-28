Opening statements begin in the retrial of a Sioux City man accu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Opening statements begin in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Opening statements begin Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.

A jury was seated Monday for the retrial of 48-year-old Elias Wanatee.
    
He's charged with murdering 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City last February.
    
Wanatee's first trial for first-degree murder ended with a hung jury in Woodbury County Court.
    
His retrial is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee's request for a change of venue.

