Opening statements begin in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle

Opening statements begin Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs in the retrial of a Sioux City man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's uncle to death last year.



A jury was seated Monday for the retrial of 48-year-old Elias Wanatee.



He's charged with murdering 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City last February.



Wanatee's first trial for first-degree murder ended with a hung jury in Woodbury County Court.



His retrial is being held in Pottawattamie County District Court after a judge granted Wanatee's request for a change of venue.



KTIV's Tiffany Lane is covering the trial and she'll have a wrap up from court on News 4 tonight.

In opening statements, the defense said Wanatee was acting in self-defense on Feb 17, 2016, the day Mace died of stabbing wounds. — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) February 28, 2017