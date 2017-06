Eleven high school students were injured, three critically, when a vehicle struck members of a marching band taking part in a mardi gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Eyewitness accounts say a driver slipped off the brake onto the gas, plowing into the back of the Gulf Shores High School marching band.

Six members of the band were taken to nearby hospitals.

