Congressman King in favor of increasing military spending

Iowa Congressman Steve King likes what he hears from President Trump about increasing military spending.



But the 4th District Republican has some concerns, too.



Rep. Steve King, (R) Iowa said, "The military spending needs to happen. It has been the victim of sequestration for years, and the Chinese pushed against us on one side and the Russian pushes against us on the other side and they don't respect us and that needs to be rebuilt. The question comes in, how do we do that and fund it. The president stepped up and said he will put decent-sized cuts into a couple departments, state and EPA, and EPA in particular pleases me, and we have aid and we need to restore some back into the American envelope."



King says he's also open to the idea of cutting taxes, but he'd rather abolish the IRS and untax all the poor in America.