Gloomy day with light precipitation possible into the evening

We kicked off the workweek on a pleasant note yesterday with lots of sun and a return of highs in the 40s.



Today will be a little more on the gloomy side for us.



Spotty drizzle will also be possible through much of the day.



A chance for light rain moves in this afternoon.



By Tuesday night, some flakes of snow could mix in as temperatures will be cooler as we head into the mid 20s.



This is a very weak cold front so precipitation will be light with little to no accumulation expected as it swings through.



We'll try to sneak in some peeks of sun in here for Wednesday with maybe a few flurries to the north of Sioux City on Thursday with just a little dip in temperatures midweek.



By the time Friday rolls around, warmer temperatures move back in with highs in the 60s likely come this weekend.