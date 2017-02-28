Healthbeat 4: Sioux City hospital provides Facebook Live series for new parents

It's called New Mom Monday.

A Facebook Live video series at Unity Point Health - St. Luke's talking about everything baby.

Unity Point Health St. Luke's Registered Nurse Kristen Beal says the series allows for a different avenue to connect with parents.

"We interact with them everyday on the floor but there's a lot of people that we don't get to touch or they go home and have questions that they didn't get to ask here that we didn't touch on because it didn't come up," said Kristen Beal, Unity Point Health- St. Luke's, RN, CLC.

The program was launched in February with the topic of swaddling your baby.

March's topic is the myths and facts of breast feeding.

Beal says the subject for the series changes every month based what parents comment or show an interest in.

"From natural birthing techniques and things we offer here," said Beal, "First time moms, epidurals are always anxiety producing for them so if we can ease any of those questions ahead of time some people go to prenatal classes other people don't so we don't ever have that opportunity to have that conversation of how it actually works in the hospital."

Beal explains the new series allows parents to comment or ask questions live when perhaps they're too afraid to in-person.

"We want people to comment we want people to ask questions because chances are if you have a questions you are too shy to ask there are probably 20 different people who have that same question that they don't want to ask," said Beal.

Unity Point Health St. Luke's plans to go live with the series the first Monday of each month.

To tune into New Mom Monday at noon, click here.