President Donald Trump prepares for his first address to a joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump will make his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Watch Live: President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at 8 p.m.



At the top of his agenda will be strengthening borders and the military, along with a plan to repeal Obamacare.

In his budget proposal draft, the president calls for major spending increases to strengthen military and intelligence, but cuts to funding for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

He'll also touch on his promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. That effort has stalled in Congress as lawmakers struggle with a replacement plan.

Democrats, meanwhile, are inviting guests who they say will be harmed by President Trump's policies.