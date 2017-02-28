Sioux Center, Cherokee & PAC/LM advance to Class 3A semifinals

Top-ranked Sioux Center improved to 25-0 with a first round win at the state tournament on Tuesday.

Top-ranked Sioux Center opened the Class 3A tournament by running its way to yet another victory. The fast-breaking Warriors raced to an early 23-point lead and rolled to a 71-27 victory over PCM to remain unbeaten.

Eleven different players scored for Sioux Center and four finished in double figures, led by Jessica Harald with 16 points. Harald also had seven steals, four assists and three blocks. Teammate Lexi Toering turned in a stat sheet-stuffing performance with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Jordyn Van Maanen also scored 13 for the Warriors and Shayla Post added 11 points.

Sioux Center finished with 21 steals in all and collected 34 points off turnovers. By constantly getting steals and pushing the pace, the Warriors often beat the Mustangs down the floor for layups.

"We like to get in offense and make it all chaotic for them," said Harald. "We definitely read all the steals and looked up for our teammates. We just like going fast, so it really worked."

"That's just how we play," said head coach Doug Winterfeld. "We've been doing it all year. We get up and these girls do a great job of anticipating passes. It's an awesome feeling. I'm so proud of the girls. It's on their shoulders to get it done."

Sioux Center is in the tournament for the second straight year and will take a 25-0 record into a semifinal game at 5:00 against Cherokee.

**********

Cherokee has a knack for playing memorable games at the state tournament. A year ago, the Braves lost to eventual Class 3A champion Pocahontas Area 102-91 in a wild semifinal game. This time it was a stirring comeback that carried Cherokee to a 70-61 victory over Crestwood in a 3A quarterfinal matchup.

The fifth-ranked Braves trailed by 15 points in the first half and were down 11 midway through the third quarter before finishing the game with a 16-1 run to move into a semifinal game with top-ranked Sioux Center at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Paityn Hagberg led Cherokee with 23 points and MaKenna Carver scored 13. The Braves also got a solid performance from Payton Slaughter, who finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Olivia Dagel added nine points and 12 rebounds in the victory and sophomore Kassidy Pingel came off the bench to contribute eight points and seven rebounds.

Trailing 47-36, Cherokee began chipping away by driving to the basket. Ten of the Braves final 12 baskets came on drives or layups and they also converted their free throws at the right time, making eight straight in the final 1:08.

Hagberg drove for the go-ahead bucket with 2:31 remaining and a key moment occurred a little more than a minute later with Cherokee holding a 62-61 lead. Slaughter missed two free throws with 1:12 to play, but she stole the ball right back, got fouled and swished a pair, starting the Braves' final flurry at the line.

Cherokee advances with a 21-3 record while Crestwood finishes 22-2.

**********

Pocahontas Area/Laurens-Marathon won their Class 3A state tournament opener with a 46-22 win over Clear Lake.

The state's all-time leading scorer, Elle Ruffridge, was held to just two points in the first half on a pair of free throws, but finished with 11. Grace Meyer had four, three-pointers and led the Indians with 11 points.

PAC/LM led 10-2 after one quarter but each team scored 15 points in the second quarter for a 25-17 Indian lead at the half. The Indians outscored Clear Lake 15-2 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

The second-ranked Indians (25-1) will face third-ranked Center Point-Urbana (22-3) in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:45.