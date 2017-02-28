A look back at a warm February in Sioux City

February is coming to a close and we are once again closing out a month that was above average for our temperatures.

Sioux City saw only 7 days during the month with below average high temperatures.

The coldest two days came on February 8th and 9th when Sioux City got down to 4 degrees although those were the only two days the entire month that saw lows go into the single digits.

The warmest two days came on February 21st and 22nd when we hit the 70s.

Our late month snowstorm gave us the majority of the 12.8 inches that fell during the month.

The overall average temperature for February in Sioux City was 10 degrees above average.