A little light rain or snow possible Tuesday night

More clouds have been moving into Siouxland today although we were still able to get our highs into the 40s in much of Siouxland.

From those clouds, we could see some light precipitation tonight and it would be a combination of a little light rain or light snow with eastern Siouxland standing the best chance of seeing just a little dusting out of it.

Sioux City should see a mostly dry day on Wednesday although northern and eastern Siouxland could see just a few light snow showers still moving through.

We'll be a little breezy over the next few days and both Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the low 40s.

A little warming begins on Friday with this weekend still looking very mild.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to get into the low 60s with only a small amount of cooling into the first part of next week.