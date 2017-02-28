Sioux City Superintendent finalist for Omaha job

Omaha Public Schools has announced its top three candidates for superintendent.

One of those is Superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools, Dr. Paul Gausman.

On Tuesday, Dr. Gausman released a statement about his selection:

It is an honor to be a finalist for the position of Superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools. I grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, near Omaha, and my mother, sister, and her family live in Omaha today. I taught for five years in a suburb while my family and I lived in Omaha earlier in my education career, and I regularly pay close attention to the great things happening in the Omaha Public Schools. Upon learning of the resignation of the current OPS Superintendent; Suzi and I carefully considered the opportunity, and I submitted my name for consideration. The opportunity to go back to my Nebraska roots, to serve the community where I spent much of my early professional career, and to continue serving students in a large Midwestern urban district were opportunities I felt I could not ignore.

I am honored to be the Superintendent of the Sioux City Schools today. While I have had opportunities to look at other career moves during my tenure here, this is the first position where I have submitted my name for consideration since moving to Sioux City in 2008. I continue to celebrate the strength of the Sioux City Schools, the Sioux City Community, and I recognize the incredible staff members who are directly responsible for the gains in student achievement, the graduation rate, and the successful new programs and facilities we have built together. I remain committed to working with a team to ensure that all students receive a remarkable education, whether that be with me in Omaha or in Sioux City.

The Board of Education in Omaha plans to hold public interviews with the three candidates next week.

They plant to pick the new superintendent by the end of the month.