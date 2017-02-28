Salvation Army Thrift Store recognizes 40 days of Lent

Wednesday is the first day of Lent.

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in South Sioux is recognizing this religious season in a special way.

The store is challenging people to part take in their "Forty Days- Forty Items" event.

This is their first time doing the event in Siouxland.

Within the forty days of lent, they want people to pick40 items inside their homes they no longer need or wear.

These donated items will help fill their store.

"And when we have an empty store it, um, it hurts our funding of our program so the more items we get in our store and sell the more we can help those in need in Siouxland," said Allison Liska, Volunteer and Development Director.

The store encourages anyone to stop by their shop and grab a flyer and a bag that is attached to help provide items for their store.