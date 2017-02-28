Failed storm sewer to blame for sinkhole

A failed storm sewer is to blame for a sink hole at the intersection of Pierce and 30th Street in Sioux City.

The intersection has been closed until further notice.

This sinkhole developed in Sioux City on Pierce Street last Friday, swallowing a city snow plow truck. It has people stopping in their tracks, as they can't believe how big the sinkhole is.

A sinkhole is a cavity in the ground caused by water erosion. They can be deep, long and scary for those living or driving in the area.

"I have a lot of friends and family as well that live over here and just to come and visit is a concern about the streets, Hopefully, they will get to a resolution and come up ;with a solution that satisfies everybody concerned," said Tracy Johnson, concerned resident.

Sioux City has thousands of miles of pipe underneath the city. These pipes are made of cement or clay, but sinkholes can occur if either of these materials would break. Many think that sinkholes happen due to old pipes underneath the ground, but actually sink holes can happen to new pipes as well.

"Age doesn't necessarily reflect whether it is a good or bad pipe, it has more to do with all of it's surroundings and what might causes that pipe to get stressed somewhere.If soil tends to get loos or move it has an impact and Sioux City has soils that are prone to that," said Mark Simms, Sioux City Utilities Director.

Sinkholes can develop slowly over time, or suddenly and there is no way to predict when they will occur. Storm Sewer failure is also a common cause of of sinkholes.

"If there is a failure it can be that the ground shifted or maybe there is some rock that moved within the ground, there is a lot of pipe that cannot withstand some of those forces and it will collapse as a result,' continued Simms.

The city plans to use money from their capital improvement program to fix the problem and the utilities director says work to begin to fix the problem will be a top priority.