Sioux City man charged after pursuit in southeast South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man has been charged after a pursuit with authorities in southeast South Dakota Monday. 

Twenty-two-year old Alan Reyes Junior was arrested on multiple charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance, aggravated eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

Other charges are pending. 

The Union County Sheriff's Office received a call of a reckless driver just before 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Once the pursuit began on Interstate-29, the North Sioux City and Jefferson Police Departments joined the case.

The pursuit ended in a field near McCook Lake, when authorities say Reyes fled on foot.

Reyes was booked into the Union County Jail on a $7,000 bond. 
 

