Information from Fareway Foods Registered Dietitian Whitney Hemmer.

Fuel Your Day with Breakfast



Your mother was right. Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, yet nearly 50 percent of Americans skip it. You may fall back on worn-out excuses to hurry out the door with an empty stomach, but if you can overcome the obstacles, you can gain a more positive attitude, increased productivity, better memory, improved strength, endurance and problem solving. Breakfast has also been shown to aid in weight management by curbing your hunger and kick-starting your metabolism. Your children have another set of reasons to eat breakfast--children who eat breakfast have higher attendance rates in school, decreased tardiness, increased concentration, increased problem solving skills and improved muscle coordination. If you find yourself skipping breakfast, try a few simple tweaks to overcome your breakfast hurdle.



"I'm not hungry in the morning." Even if you don't feel hungry in the morning, your body still needs energy to rev up your metabolism. If you can't seem to take a bite in the morning, try drinking a hot cup of Lipton||special174|| green tea or Lipton||special174|| specialty tea. This is often enough to perk up your appetite for breakfast and stimulate your metabolism. Whether you choose caffeinated or decaffeinated, you'll receive powerful flavonoids to help your body do everything from lower your cholesterol to fight infections.



"I don't have time to make breakfast and get out the door on time." If your mornings are hectic and you struggle to get out the door, try prepping the night before. Trail mix made with crunchy cereal, dried fruit and nuts can be a great breakfast for your ride to work. Post||special174|| Raisin Bran||special174|| cereal is made with Sun-Maid||special174|| raisins and helps you enjoy 32 percent of your Daily Value of fiber. Add some heart healthy walnuts or almonds, and you've got a go-to on-the-go breakfast.



"Yuck! I don't like breakfast foods!" Although the term "breakfast" brings to mind certain morning fare, breakfast is really about breaking the fast from last night's rest. If typical breakfast foods don't appeal to you, try eating leftovers from supper or preparing an English muffin pizza with Barilla||special174|| marinara sauce and low-fat mozzarella cheese. If you're eating on the go, make sure to have a Marcal||special174|| Small Steps||special174|| paper towel handy to clean up any spills before you get to your destination. Small Steps||special174|| paper towels are 100% recycled, hypoallergenic, lint free and free of dye and fragrances, making them the perfect addition to your on-the-run breakfast.



"I'm too tired to make breakfast." Breakfast doesn't have to be long and tedious, or include complex recipes-- so start small. Even a slice of whole-grain or whole-wheat toast with a heart healthy spread, peanut butter or jelly can be satisfying. In order to get butter taste without the saturated fat, try County Crock||special174|| spreadable butter with canola oil. The canola oil allows the butter to spread straight from the fridge, and it contains half the saturated fat and cholesterol of regular butter.