Man arrested after assault at BVU

A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a female student at Buena Vista University.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Coll of Albert City was arrested and charged with Assault on February 19.

On Tuesday, Storm Lake police say a student told them Coll assaulted her in White Hall.

Coll was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.

News release from Storm Lake Police:

On the morning of Sunday, February 19, 2017 at approximately 12:15am the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to Buena Vista University in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival police met with the reporting party who alleged that a Joseph Coll, age 22 of Albert City, IA physically assaulted the female student in White Hall.

Following an investigation the SLPD on Thursday, February 22, 2017 arrested Coll and charged him with Assault (simple misdemeanor). He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300.00 bond.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.