First day of testimony wraps up in Elias Wanatee retrial

The retrial of a Sioux City man charged in a stabbing death of his girlfriend's uncle started in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.

Elias Wanatee's retrial was moved to Council Bluffs because of publicity from his first trial that ended in a hung jury.

Tuesday the morning started with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution started off the morning setting the scene for the early morning of February 17, 2016 when they say Wanatee stabbed 50-year-old Vernon Mace to death in Sioux City's west side.

The defense argued that Wanatee had acted in self-defense.

The prosecution said they have witnesses who told them the victim had said the defendant had stabbed him.

One of those witnesses is Anne Edwards who said she was staying at Tom Abbe's home, who was a neighbor and friend of Mace, the day Mace died.

She says he walked into Abbe's home covered in blood.

"Did Vernon Mace say anything when he came in through the front door? asked the prosecuting attorney. "Um, he said Eli stabbed me in the lung (tears)," said Anna Edwards, a witness."

The prosecution also called on Abbe who could not be on camera, neighbors who said they heard arguing outside their home that night and someone working in the Emergency room at the hospital the day Mace passed.

The jury heard from someone who worked at the emergency room that day.

"In the passenger seat of the car, he was, he was breathing well, following some commands, blood-soaked clothing, rather would we say lethargic, meaning slightly unresponsive," said Ryan Kotz, a witness for the prosecution.

The prosecution will continue to call on witnesses Wednesday including members of law enforcement.



