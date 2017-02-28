Unusual winter storm strikes eastern Iowa and other parts of the Midwest

Powerful storms striking parts of the midwest and beyond on Tuesday.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Walcott, Iowa in the eastern part of the state around 4 p.m.

A hail storm also struck Iowa City.

Intense rain and powerful winds creating problems in nearby Illinois as well.

NBC News reporting at least one person was killed.

The storm system is expected to move into the southeastern part of the United States.

Story from the Associated Press:

Unseasonably warm temperatures have fueled a late-winter storm that is generating severe weather across a large swath of the center of the nation. Tornadoes have touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and stop in Missouri. Minor injuries were reported at a nursing home southwest of Chicago, while structural damage was also reported at Higginson, Arkansas, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.