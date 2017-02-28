Unusual winter storm strikes eastern Iowa and other parts of the - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Unusual winter storm strikes eastern Iowa and other parts of the Midwest

Posted:

Powerful storms striking parts of the midwest and beyond on Tuesday.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Walcott, Iowa in the eastern part of the state around 4 p.m.

A hail storm also struck Iowa City.

Intense rain and powerful winds creating problems in nearby Illinois as well.

NBC News reporting at least one person was killed.

The storm system is expected to move into the southeastern part of the United States.

Story from the Associated Press:

Unseasonably warm temperatures have fueled a late-winter storm that is generating severe weather across a large swath of the center of the nation. Tornadoes have touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and stop in Missouri. Minor injuries were reported at a nursing home southwest of Chicago, while structural damage was also reported at Higginson, Arkansas, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.