Displaced and disgruntled resident to South Sioux City council: "I'll see you in court"

South Sioux City residents displaced from their homes by an odor from Big Ox Energy continue to voice their displeasure with the city council.

And one person is deciding to take the next step.

One of those residents, John Goodier, says he's decided to take legal action against the city.

Goodier, who has lived his whole life in South Sioux City, says that might not be true much longer.

"I think if your city council and your mayor can't take care of you and they can't take care of the citizens and protect their citizens, that's not a town I want to live in," says Goodier.

"I grew up in this town. This is not a town I want to live in anymore."

Concern was also raised, this evening, regarding the potential of the city's schools experiencing levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

Students and staff have reported head and stomach aches from exposure to the gas.