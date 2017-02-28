Northwestern tops Briar Cliff in GPAC Championship game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Northwestern tops Briar Cliff in GPAC Championship game

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Northwestern beat Briar Cliff to win the GPAC Tournament Championship. (Courtesy GPAC) Northwestern beat Briar Cliff to win the GPAC Tournament Championship. (Courtesy GPAC)
SIOUX CITY (SUBMITTED) -

Northwestern erased an early 17 point deficit and came back on the road to win the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference Men's Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, defeating Briar Cliff 95-89 in Sioux City.

Nathan Wedel led the Red Raiders with 23 points and was one of five Northwestern players in double figures. The Raiders connected on 11-20 three point fields goals and 14-15 free throws in the contest.  Bryan Forbes totaled 22 for the Chargers.

Both teams are guaranteed an automatic berth to the NAIA Men's Division II National Tournament in Point Lookout, Missouri, which runs March 8-14 at Keeter Gymnasium/College of the Ozarks, as Briar Cliff garnered the regular season top seed and automatic berth.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.