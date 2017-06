Monday night's episode of "The Voice" featured a contestant from Tekamah, Nebraska.



Nick Townsend grew up in the Burt County community of 1,700 people.



He played sports in high school and after graduation joined the singing group "The Young Americans".



The 23-year-old now lives in Anaheim, California.



Even though he gave it his all, the judges didn't turn their chairs during his audition.

However, they did encourage Nick to continue his musical dreams.